Fall is certainly now in full swing. Our region has poets who know how to capture the mood, memories and feelings of the season. These poems hold diverse experiences and illustrate how fall shapes us. The poets each capture the calm, quiet and distinct character of fall. These poems explore the weather, stories, animals and people who shape each poet’s fall. Taken together, they offer warmth, humor, surprise and joy. We hope you find them intriguing and make you think of your own fall experiences.
Whirlwind
The other seasons come in softly, respectfully, Winter, an exquisite snow flake appears from a grey sky. Spring, a minuscule green bud or snowdrop beckons. Summer, a tiger swallowtail floats by. But fall arrives in a whirlwind, a vortex of leaves and limb, confetti of petals, and overturned pots. Records shatter, allowing salmon to rush in waters that a day before were too shallow to pass. Mosses, like chameleons, change from brown to green. Pumpkins orange and white materialize from their jungle of vines. The next evening as if nothing has happened, Venus shines her crystal light in the west. The geese honk south under Aquarius, and in the darkness a doe seeks out red apples littering the ground. Tomorrow I will rescue all the green tomatoes.
— Reba Owen
Another Turning
The bay wind whips my unruly pear tree, which has given me seven hard September pears from the few blossoms spared last Spring. We carry deck furniture to the basement, glass table, yellow umbrella, striped chairs. The yard-waste bin is full every pickup day, leaves fallen, and plant life scorched by August; let’s clear the garden for rest. My mother died on the Autumn equinox 25 years ago. I’ll put her gold ring on as she asked me to for the day, and bow my head to the turning of the year toward heavy rain and chilblains and Merry Christmas.
— Florence Sage
Migration
Come home The mist over the mountains seems to say, And an old stirring in the soul Pulls in some direction. Where? The restless air sings autumn in the gentler touch of the sun, Red yellow orange leaves, Swelling pumpkins on the vine, cider sharp meat of apples. Who can resist the longing to follow the honking geese? Days are mellow But the mist over the mountains Still calls Senses over run I protest that my home is here with you, Yet it will not let me be. Do you hear it, too? Will you come with me?
— Stephanie Davis
Cranberry Harvest
floodgates transform the bogs into swimming holes for precious stones as blood-red rubies round and tart float, dog-paddle Australian crawl breast and back-stroke their way to Thanksgiving dinner looking for all the world like a pirate’s treasure chest or a slice of red velvet cake
— James Tweedie
When Leaves Can Play
The leaves no longer the green webbed palms of summer shake loose and tumble against the thick brown ankles of trees. Then pry free to run across their parents roots and pad noisily down the dark October road to chase a jumpy walker. They grin as they whirl way up over the meadow where they too have desired the kiss of flower flirting butterflies. When the wind begins to see their cracks and veins it carries them back to where they started lays them down and whispers: “Next Year.”
— Mary Lou McAuley
autumn splendour
a painting arises sepias golds persimmons and halfway greens splattered upon the canvas wind swishes segmented colours sideways, up and down elongating transforming splashes once verdant, now a kaleidoscope of autumn in its kodachrome splendor gone the lush green monochrome now rich in splats and swipes soon fully ripened, their tipping points stealing our breath sharply
— Kathleen Dudley
Autumn
Just within our grasp were the rosy ripe apples all waiting to pick Autumn is rainy the leaves will begin to turn the cats won’t go out It’s too wet for cats. no help raking fallen leaves their lazy and smarter Love a soft rain in the morning, before pushing cats out, still sleeping life full of pleasant thoughts, in quiet wet morning before arising.
— Joan Masat
Coyote
The coyote watched her intently, as she picked berries And then she saw him “Coyote,” she said “Do you want some berries. I can share.” He nodded. Berries were laid on a log, and she slipped away. Coyote ate them with relish and quickly departed. They were almost as good as her chickens
— Joan Masat
Umqua River, Autumn
You can hear the season turning in the wind. A cloud of small birds sweeps up from the field, blowing away toward the woods. Yellow grasses bend at river's edge.
With marshaling cries, geese begin their journey down the sky. One lingering flock forms a flotilla gliding upon the placid water where green depths mirror limbs of overhanging trees.
Raptors ride the updrafts, rising, reaching, dipping....
Leaves drift to earth.
River diamonds flash to fire in the crackling light.
— Rae Marie Zimmerling
WINTER’S COMING
Moldering, the ground thickly littered with trodden leaves wet with decay the bright colors of early autumn quickly reduced to inky-slick black slime the harbinger of shortened days and longer, lonelier nights.
— Jan Bono
READIN’ AND WRITIN’ AND…
“Welcome Back to School” stapled across the bulletin board in hand-cut letters eight inches tall made from autumn-brown construction paper. The wall display is bordered with yellow, orange, and red leaves, mimicking Canadian maple, each sporting a child’s name printed neatly in the center. Soon the children who match these names will fuss and tumble noisily into the classroom, bringing with them final remnants of a summer too short. But today the teacher sits smiling quietly at the empty chairs relishing the last moments before a new school year erupts in laughter and lessons.
— Jan Bono
REQUIEM
One leaf fell in awe-filled silence fluttering to my feet. How sad the trumpets did not blow announcing fall’s return. Sadder still the harsh sound it made moldering on the ground.
— Jan Bono
HISTORY LESSON
The first October outside a classroom in 47 years, counting from kindergarten straight through to retirement, I flew to Philadelphia, boarded a motor coach, and took the scenic route to Quebec and back with 95 other senior citizens on a Fall Foliage Tour. I was totally unprepared for the vibrant leaf colors, the taste of raw maple syrup just a few feet from the trees, and surprised by my tears standing on Lexington Green reading the words engraved on an unassuming boulder: “If there’s to be a war, let it begin here.”
— Jan Bono
AUTUMN APPLES
I love Autumn, this many splendored season. Call me Nature Boy. So glad I didn't write, "I love the Fall." Think Original Sin: Adam and Eve. But they got the apple right, didn't they? Was it a Fall Fuji she bit into? No, of course not, Silly. The Bible said it was Delicious!
— Anthony Pfannenstiel
AUTUMN'S LOSS
Autumn is your reminder You must let go Of summer's acquisitions Lest Winter's accusations Convict you of hoarding. Autumn says "Let go." Spring's seed bore fruit. Summer's bounty has been consumed. Now is time to reap harvest. Before Leaves lose their colors Or Trees drip with loss.
— Anthony Pfannenstiel
The wind is blowing from the east Tree tops swaying with new found purpose Temperature plummeting to say the least Golden leaves covering the lawns surface The skies are filled with heavy clouds Darkness coming at an alarming rate Birds fleeing in synchronized crowds Those left behind will have to acclimate It's hard to say what the future will hold Only thing I can speculate with confidence Is the promise of winters cold Summers decline is rather ominous
— Joshua Blomquist
AUTUMN FALLS
summer’s heat holds on afternoons in full sun with no breeze Spiders have taken on insect control since the swallows glided south without notice eleven gnats snagged in a tangle web, one yellow-jacket bound in an orb web, dozens of fruit flies forever bedded on a sheet web by the compost final feasts before egg making Maples yellow their winged seeds whirl down to cover yards, clog gutters the grass stays green, our hens still lay a few blackberries may yet ripen as the dark, held at bay since spring, swallows more light each day
— Jim Dott
Deer and the Apples
Autumn chill at 3AM, a motion detector floods light on three does, a fawn, and a young buck all munching apples dropped by the wind storm, kings the size of softballs, two make a pie, the quarter moon waxes a shine on the fruit scattered and wet with the temptation of summer, sweetened for the harvest, a neighbor’s tree barren 10 years until one glorious autumn of cider, sauce, butter, and bread, food for the coming freeze, and on the far side of the field, my neighbor smokes a rolled American Spirit orange tip punctuates the dark, camouflaged by shadows, he sits on a plastic chair inside his carport, and levels his Winchester 30-30.
— John Ciminello
Autumn
In the evening light, on our walk from the South Berm to the parking lot, you say, “I’m not afraid of time and I’m not asking for much.” My silence has no sense of direction, the brown grass, brittle and stiff, swishes on our pant legs, and the geese point their honkers south. Our breath rattles like leaves and I button the top of my jacket, almost time to leave with so much left unsaid, I shove my hands deeper into my pockets as a westerly chill passes through our regrets and chases away all our summer intentions.
— John Ciminello
Prime of October – Trick or Treat
On the prime of October like wind in the trees, the playful awaken in the shuffling leaves, and a migration arises like the dawn of the dead costumed in mischief, high jinx and dread.
Make believers and pretenders, with paper and string, pitchforks and pumpkins where candy is king, masks to scare shadows or simply raise hell and conjure the spirits with curious spells,
Some say imposters of goblins and ghosts summon the wicked with their childish boasts, turning tables and monsters from pillars to posts, fear of bad luck from diminutive hosts.
As if a wee witch conceals in her basket, a whiff of the Sulphur or a trick of the masque, it’s like holding a mirror to the darkening night we see only ourselves in the role-plays of fright.
So on the Prime of October, that ominous day, beware the hobgoblins, zombies and fay, and remember – curses of evil are always undone by the antics of fools and the play of the young.
— John Ciminello
Autumn
Lying in these leaves at dusk For a little while Breathing in the heady musk Autumn makes me smile. Merrily I’d formed that heap Though it was a trial Yellow, orange, hundreds deep Autumn makes me smile. Did I slip, or trip and fall Right into the pile? No, it wasn’t that at all Autumn makes me smile.
— Janice Thompson
Autumnal Sensations Willapa Bay
First cut of southwestern winds Whip the back of my neck; Shivers signal Go-along-days of summer
Gone
Sunbreak Flashes autumn jewels Amber, ruby, emerald, coral Set in evergreen
Worms, microbiota, birds Feasted summer long On grey whale washed ashore Skeletal remains tell-tale
End-of-season flowers bloom brilliant Seed set to scatter Cranberries float crimson on bogs Salmon migrate to natal waters
Squirrels pelt the roof with pinecones A mouse scurries The bear gobbles berries Insects lay eggs then repose
Nights lengthen - days shorten Resistance is futile Invest in spring surprises
Change marks time Transition in this space I claim mine
— Jane Adrian
Fall Fall is silent as the wind gently pulls the leaves to the ground Fall is colorful all around Brown, Orange, Green and Yellow are abound Fall brings cool air to my side Fall is a beautiful place to be if you walk with me as we silently walk side by side Fall is a special time for me.
— P. Marshall
THE ROOM
Deeper and deeper into the fog. Misted undulating figures appear, Disappear, Reappear. As I approach they disappear again.
I call out; But no one hears. Completely alone I scream to no one.
Night comes and I sleep; Wet, cold and alone In this never ending fog.
When I wake The fog has lifted a little. Rays of light break through; Causing a shattering, blinding pain.
The fog settles heavier.
This morning I awoke: No fog. Warm. Dry.
Two men were with me. Awestruck, Unable to speak, I walked with them.
As we entered the room The fog drifted in; Heavier, darker than ever. Nevermore to lift.
The only thing I see now; Implanted; Visible through the night and fog Is the sign upon the door: SHOCK THERAPY ROOM
— Dan Gleason
Autumnal hands
It happens like this There you are one day Commuting home And suddenly Your mother’s hands Are steering the car You stare Almost forgetting That you are the one driving The skin papery The veins suddenly prominent You pinch the skin Hoping it will pop back Even as you see the ridge Decline at glacial speed When You wonder Did this happen? Inside my heart beats like springtime But these autumnal hands Belong to a reality I am unprepared to face
— Constance Waisanen
Northwest Fall
The streets are strewn with gold, Plum purple, cinnamon, and tangerine. The wind whisks the leaves to frolic, A mayhem like I’ve never seen.
Stepping out, like a marching band Or soldiers in bright colors dressed, The leaves perform the ritual parade, Putting summers’ days to rest.
The roadway’s shine sets the stage The backdrop is the sky, Raindrops falling make the curtain. As the chorus line swirls by.
The trees line sidewalks slick and wet, Their naked branches sway. They pledged their hearts and like tiny flags, Their children sail away.
— Judith Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.