Fall is certainly now in full swing. Our region has poets who know how to capture the mood, memories and feelings of the season. These poems hold diverse experiences and illustrate how fall shapes us. The poets each capture the calm, quiet and distinct character of fall. These poems explore the weather, stories, animals and people who shape each poet’s fall. Taken together, they offer warmth, humor, surprise and joy. We hope you find them intriguing and make you think of your own fall experiences.

Whirlwind

The other seasons come in softly, respectfully, Winter, an exquisite snow flake appears from a grey sky. Spring, a minuscule green bud or snowdrop beckons. Summer, a tiger swallowtail floats by. But fall arrives in a whirlwind, a vortex of leaves and limb, confetti of petals, and overturned pots. Records shatter, allowing salmon to rush in waters that a day before were too shallow to pass. Mosses, like chameleons, change from brown to green. Pumpkins orange and white materialize from their jungle of vines. The next evening as if nothing has happened, Venus shines her crystal light in the west. The geese honk south under Aquarius, and in the darkness a doe seeks out red apples littering the ground. Tomorrow I will rescue all the green tomatoes.

— Reba Owen

Another Turning

The bay wind whips my unruly pear tree,                                                   which has given me seven hard September pears                                          from the few blossoms spared last Spring.                                                    We carry deck furniture to the basement,                                                     glass table, yellow umbrella, striped chairs.                                                   The yard-waste bin is full every pickup day,                                              leaves fallen, and plant life scorched by August;                                            let’s clear the garden for rest.                                                                       My mother died on the Autumn equinox 25 years ago.                                     I’ll put her gold ring on as she asked me to                                                    for the day, and bow my head                                                                        to the turning of the year toward heavy rain and chilblains                              and Merry Christmas.

— Florence Sage

Migration

Come home                                                                                               The mist over the mountains seems to say,                                                  And an old stirring in the soul                                                                        Pulls in some direction.                                                                              Where?                                                                                                      The restless air sings autumn in the gentler touch of the sun,                         Red yellow orange leaves,                                                                       Swelling pumpkins on the vine, cider sharp meat of apples.                            Who can resist the longing to follow the honking geese?                               Days are mellow                                                                                          But the mist over the mountains                                                                  Still calls                                                                                                 Senses over run I protest that my home is here with you,                               Yet it will not let me be.                                                                                Do you hear it, too?                                                                                     Will you come with me?

—  Stephanie Davis

Cranberry Harvest

floodgates                                                                                           transform the bogs                                                                                      into swimming holes                                                                                    for precious stones                                                                                       as blood-red rubies                                                                                  round and tart                                                                                          float, dog-paddle                                                                                   Australian crawl                                                                                      breast and back-stroke                                                                                 their way to                                                                                        Thanksgiving dinner                                                                                 looking for all the world                                                                                like a pirate’s treasure chest                                                                           or a slice of                                                                                                red velvet cake

—  James Tweedie

When Leaves Can Play

The leaves                                                                                                   no longer the green webbed palms of summer                                              shake loose and tumble against the thick brown ankles of trees.                      Then pry free to run across their parents roots                                              and pad noisily down the dark October road                                                    to chase a jumpy walker.                                                                           They grin as they whirl way up over the meadow                                        where they too have desired the kiss                                                              of flower flirting butterflies.                                                                       When the wind begins to see their cracks and veins                                          it carries them back to where they started                                                    lays them down                                                                                          and whispers: “Next Year.”

— Mary Lou McAuley

 

autumn splendour

a painting arises                                                                                      sepias golds persimmons and halfway greens                                          splattered upon the canvas                                                                           wind swishes segmented colours                                                            sideways, up and down                                                                          elongating transforming splashes                                                                  once verdant, now a kaleidoscope                                                                  of autumn in its kodachrome splendor                                                           gone the lush green monochrome                                                               now rich in splats and swipes                                                                         soon fully ripened, their tipping points                                                         stealing our breath sharply

— Kathleen Dudley

Autumn

Just within our grasp                                                                                 were the rosy ripe apples                                                                              all waiting to pick                                                                                     Autumn is rainy                                                                                          the leaves will begin to turn                                                                           the cats won’t go out                                                                                    It’s too wet for cats.                                                                                     no help raking fallen leaves                                                                           their lazy and smarter                                                                                  Love a soft rain in                                                                                          the morning, before pushing                                                                         cats out, still sleeping                                                                                     life full of pleasant                                                                                 thoughts, in quiet wet morning                                                                    before arising.

— Joan Masat 

Coyote

The coyote watched her intently, as she picked berries                                    And then she saw him                                                                        “Coyote,” she said “Do you want some berries. I can share.”                             He nodded. Berries were laid on a log, and she slipped away.                        Coyote ate them with relish and quickly departed.                                          They were almost as good as her chickens

— Joan Masat

Umqua River, Autumn

You can hear the season turning                                                                      in the wind.                                                                                                   A cloud of small birds sweeps up from the field,                                         blowing away toward the woods.                                                                 Yellow grasses bend                                                                                      at river's edge.                                                                                            

With marshaling cries,                                                                               geese begin their journey                                                                            down the sky.                                                                                               One lingering flock forms a flotilla                                                               gliding upon the placid water                                                                      where green depths mirror                                                                           limbs of overhanging trees.

Raptors ride the updrafts,                                                                         rising, reaching, dipping....

Leaves drift to earth.

River diamonds                                                                                           flash to fire                                                                                                  in the crackling light.

— Rae Marie Zimmerling

WINTER’S COMING

Moldering,                                                                                                  the ground thickly littered                                                                           with trodden leaves                                                                                     wet with decay                                                                                              the bright colors                                                                                           of early autumn                                                                                        quickly reduced                                                                                             to inky-slick black slime                                                                                  the harbinger                                                                                                 of shortened days                                                                                         and longer, lonelier nights.

— Jan Bono

READIN’ AND WRITIN’ AND…

“Welcome Back to School”                                                                        stapled across the bulletin board                                                                       in hand-cut letters eight inches tall                                                              made from autumn-brown                                                                  construction paper.                                                                                     The wall display is bordered                                                                         with yellow, orange, and red leaves,                                                       mimicking Canadian maple,                                                                          each sporting a child’s name                                                                     printed neatly in the center.                                                                         Soon the children who match                                                                        these names will fuss and tumble                                                               noisily into the classroom,                                                                       bringing with them final remnants                                                                  of a summer too short.                                                                                  But today the teacher sits                                                                         smiling quietly at the empty chairs                                                           relishing the last moments                                                                         before a new school year erupts                                                                     in laughter and lessons.

— Jan Bono

REQUIEM

One leaf fell                                                                                                   in awe-filled silence                                                                                fluttering                                                                                                        to my feet.                                                                                                 How sad the                                                                                           trumpets did not blow                                                                          announcing                                                                                                 fall’s return.                                                                                             Sadder still                                                                                                 the harsh sound it made                                                                         moldering                                                                                                    on the ground.

— Jan Bono

HISTORY LESSON

The first October                                                                                      outside a classroom in 47 years,                                                               counting from kindergarten                                                                      straight through to retirement,                                                                        I flew to Philadelphia,                                                                               boarded a motor coach,                                                                                 and took the scenic route                                                                               to Quebec and back                                                                                      with 95 other senior citizens                                                                               on a Fall Foliage Tour.                                                                                      I was totally unprepared                                                                               for the vibrant leaf colors,                                                                             the taste of raw maple syrup                                                                          just a few feet from the trees,                                                                      and surprised by my tears                                                                         standing on Lexington Green                                                                    reading the words engraved                                                                          on an unassuming boulder:                                                                               “If there’s to be a war,                                                                                   let it begin here.”

— Jan Bono

AUTUMN APPLES

I love Autumn, this many splendored season.                                               Call me Nature Boy.                                                                                     So glad I didn't write,                                                                                      "I love the Fall."                                                                                         Think Original Sin: Adam and Eve.                                                                 But they got the apple right, didn't they?                                                        Was it a Fall Fuji she bit into?                                                                           No, of course not, Silly.                                                                                   The Bible said it was Delicious!

— Anthony Pfannenstiel

AUTUMN'S LOSS

Autumn is your reminder                                                                               You must let go                                                                                            Of summer's acquisitions                                                                              Lest Winter's accusations                                                                          Convict you of hoarding.                                                                           Autumn says "Let go."                                                                              Spring's seed bore fruit.                                                                        Summer's bounty has been consumed.                                                           Now is time to reap harvest.                                                                      Before Leaves lose their colors                                                                        Or Trees drip with loss.

— Anthony Pfannenstiel

The wind is blowing from the east                                                                  Tree tops swaying with new found purpose                                              Temperature plummeting to say the least                                                      Golden leaves covering the lawns surface                                                        The skies are filled with heavy clouds                                                       Darkness coming at an alarming rate                                                            Birds fleeing in synchronized crowds                                                            Those left behind will have to acclimate                                                           It's hard to say what the future will hold                                                        Only thing I can speculate with confidence                                                          Is the promise of winters cold                                                                   Summers decline is rather ominous

 — Joshua Blomquist

AUTUMN FALLS

summer’s heat holds                                                                                    on afternoons in full sun                                                                                with no breeze                                                                                         Spiders have taken on insect control                                                             since the swallows glided south                                                                without notice                                                                                            eleven gnats snagged in a tangle web,                                                         one yellow-jacket bound in an orb web,                                                      dozens of fruit flies forever bedded                                                                on a sheet web by the compost                                                                     final feasts before egg making                                                                   Maples yellow                                                                                              their winged seeds whirl down                                                                       to cover yards, clog gutters                                                                            the grass stays green,                                                                                    our hens still lay                                                                                              a few blackberries may yet ripen                                                                    as the dark, held at bay since spring,                                                           swallows more light each day

 — Jim Dott

Deer and the Apples

Autumn chill at 3AM, a motion detector                                                       floods light on three does, a fawn,                                                               and a young buck all munching apples                                                      dropped by the wind storm,                                                                      kings the size of softballs, two make a pie,                                                    the quarter moon waxes a shine on the fruit                                            scattered and wet with the temptation of summer,                                  sweetened for the harvest,                                                                               a neighbor’s tree barren 10 years until one glorious autumn                               of cider, sauce, butter, and bread,                                                                  food for the coming freeze,                                                                            and on the far side of the field,                                                                      my neighbor smokes a rolled American Spirit                                               orange tip punctuates the dark,                                                           camouflaged by shadows,                                                                                he sits on a plastic chair inside his carport,                                                    and levels his Winchester 30-30.

— John Ciminello

Autumn

In the evening light, on our walk                                                                  from the South Berm to the parking lot,                                                        you say, “I’m not afraid of time                                                                      and I’m not asking for much.”                                                                       My silence has no sense of direction,                                                              the brown grass, brittle and stiff,                                                               swishes on our pant legs,                                                                               and the geese point their honkers south.                                                        Our breath rattles like leaves and                                                                      I button the top of my jacket,                                                                     almost time to leave with so much left unsaid,                                                     I shove my hands deeper into my pockets                                                        as a westerly chill passes through our regrets                                                 and chases away all our summer intentions.

— John Ciminello

Prime of October – Trick or Treat

On the prime of October like wind in the trees,                                                 the playful awaken in the shuffling leaves,                                                        and a migration arises like the dawn of the dead                                       costumed in mischief, high jinx and dread.  

Make believers and pretenders, with paper and string,                              pitchforks and pumpkins where candy is king,                                              masks to scare shadows or simply raise hell                                                  and conjure the spirits with curious spells,

Some say imposters of goblins and ghosts                                                  summon the wicked with their childish boasts,                                            turning tables and monsters from pillars to posts,                                            fear of bad luck from diminutive hosts.

As if a wee witch conceals in her basket,                                                          a whiff of the Sulphur or a trick of the masque,                                              it’s like holding a mirror to the darkening night                                              we see only ourselves in the role-plays of fright.                                              

So on the Prime of October, that ominous day,                                              beware the hobgoblins, zombies and fay,                                                      and remember – curses of evil are always undone                                          by the antics of fools and the play of the young.

— John Ciminello

Autumn

Lying in these leaves at dusk                                                                           For a little while                                                                                     Breathing in the heady musk                                                                   Autumn makes me smile.                                                                          Merrily I’d formed that heap                                                                      Though it was a trial                                                                                 Yellow, orange, hundreds deep                                                                 Autumn makes me smile.                                                                              Did I slip, or trip and fall                                                                              Right into the pile?                                                                                       No, it wasn’t that at all                                                                             Autumn makes me smile.

— Janice Thompson

Autumnal Sensations                                                                                Willapa Bay

First cut of southwestern winds                                                                    Whip the back of my neck;                                                                       Shivers signal                                                                                             Go-along-days of summer                                                                              

Gone

Sunbreak                                                                                                Flashes autumn jewels                                                                              Amber, ruby, emerald, coral                                                                         Set in evergreen  

Worms, microbiota, birds                                                                         Feasted summer long                                                                                     On grey whale washed ashore                                                                  Skeletal remains tell-tale

End-of-season flowers bloom brilliant                                                           Seed set to scatter                                                                              Cranberries float crimson on bogs                                                             Salmon migrate to natal waters                                                              

Squirrels pelt the roof with pinecones                                                              A mouse scurries                                                                                           The bear gobbles berries                                                                         Insects lay eggs then repose

Nights lengthen - days shorten                                                              Resistance is futile                                                                                     Invest in spring surprises                                                                        

Change marks time                                                                                Transition in this space                                                                                   I claim mine

— Jane Adrian

Fall                                                                                                            Fall is silent as the wind gently pulls the leaves to the ground                            Fall is colorful all around                                                                           Brown, Orange, Green and Yellow are abound                                                 Fall brings cool air to my side                                                                          Fall is a beautiful place to be if you walk with me as we silently walk side by side        Fall is a special time for me.

— P. Marshall

THE ROOM

Deeper and deeper into the fog.                                                              Misted undulating figures appear,                                                           Disappear,                                                                                            Reappear.                                                                                                    As I approach they disappear again.

I call out;                                                                                                     But no one hears.                                                                                 Completely alone                                                                                             I scream to no one.                                                                                  

Night comes and I sleep;                                                                            Wet, cold and alone                                                                                      In this never ending fog.

When I wake                                                                                             The fog has lifted a little.                                                                               Rays of light break through;                                                                      Causing a shattering, blinding pain.

The fog settles heavier.

This morning I awoke:                                                                                 No fog.                                                                                                      Warm.                                                                                                          Dry.

Two men were with me.                                                                        Awestruck,                                                                                                Unable to speak,                                                                                            I walked with them.

As we entered the room                                                                                The fog drifted in;                                                                                   Heavier, darker than ever.                                                                    Nevermore to lift.

The only thing I see now;                                                                     Implanted;                                                                                               Visible through the night and fog                                                                        Is the sign upon the door:                                                                        SHOCK THERAPY ROOM

— Dan Gleason

Autumnal hands

It happens like this                                                                                    There you are one day                                                                         Commuting home                                                                                         And suddenly                                                                                              Your mother’s hands                                                                                     Are steering the car                                                                                      You stare                                                                                                 Almost forgetting                                                                                       That you are the one driving                                                                         The skin papery                                                                                           The veins suddenly prominent                                                                      You pinch the skin                                                                                     Hoping it will pop back                                                                                Even as you see the ridge                                                                         Decline at glacial speed                                                                               When                                                                                                          You wonder                                                                                                Did this happen?                                                                                         Inside my heart beats like springtime                                                              But these autumnal hands                                                                          Belong to a reality                                                                                          I am unprepared to face

— Constance Waisanen

Northwest Fall

The streets are strewn with gold,                                                                Plum purple, cinnamon, and tangerine.                                                          The wind whisks the leaves to frolic,                                                                A mayhem like I’ve never seen.

Stepping out, like a marching band                                                                 Or soldiers in bright colors dressed,                                                                 The leaves perform the ritual parade,                                                         Putting summers’ days to rest.

The roadway’s shine sets the stage                                                              The backdrop is the sky,                                                                       Raindrops falling make the curtain.                                                                As the chorus line swirls by.

The trees line sidewalks slick and wet,                                                        Their naked branches sway.                                                                           They pledged their hearts and like tiny flags,                                                Their children sail away.

— Judith Gorham

