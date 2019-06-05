National Outdoors Day is the perfect opportunity to make good on plans to hit the trail or beach.
The annual event, happening on June 8, is to encourage people to get outdoors and have fun.
Here are eight places and events to consider on the North Coast when making plans to get outside this weekend.
The Fort to Sea Trail
The 6.5-mile (13.5 mile down and back) Fort to Sea Trail from Fort Clatsop to Sunset Beach that Lewis and Clark once walked during the winter of 1805-06 features spectacular views that are especially beautiful in the summer.
Journey through vast swaths of Sitka spruces, over streams and ferns and open fields to golden grass and shimmering sand at Sunset Beach.
Ecola State Park
Located in Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Haystack Rock, an abandoned lighthouse and miles of beach.
Enjoy a hike on one of the park’s trails or catch some rays on Indian Beach and explore the tidepools and view wildlife.
Hikes at the park include the 2.5 mile historical Clatsop Loop Trail as well as an 8-mile segment of the Oregon Coast Trail.
Oswald West State Park
Just 10 miles south of Cannon Beach off of U.S. Highway 101, this park features remarkable views and tranquil scenery.
It features many trails and you can also hike to Cape Falcon and Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain from the park.
Short Sand Beach at the park offers views of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, a protected ocean and marine habitat.
55th Annual Sandcastle Contest
The oldest competition of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest on Saturday, June 8, offers professionals, amateurs and families the chance to sculpt the best sandcastle. Those on Masters division teams even compete for cash prizes.
Whether spectating or competing, the Sandcastle Contest is the perfect time to hit the beach and witness creativity and fun unfold.
The contest starts at 9:30 a.m. and judging begins at 2:30 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and a bonfire runs from 8-10 p.m.
Cape Disappointment State Park
Located on the coast of Ilwaco, Wash., Cape Disappointment State Park offers gorgeous views of the coast, lighthouses, Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean.
On Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. blues and jazz artists Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons kick off the Waikiki Beach Summer Concerts series at Cape Disappointment. The free concerts happen on Saturdays through August.
The park offers hikes through forests, lakes, saltwater marshes and ocean tidelands. It’s beaches are perfect for walks, kite flying or sandcastle building.
You can also explore the park’s military history and connection to Lewis & Clark’s Corp of Discovery expedition.
Fort Stevens Sate Park
This 4,300 acre behemoth park offers a plethora of activities to do and sites to see.
Swim at Coffenbury Lake. Take a walk on the beach and see the Peter Iredale shipwreck and the Pacific Ocean. Explore Trestle Bay, its hidden beaches and views of the Columbia River and ocean.
Fort Stevens State Park is the perfect place to picnic, swim, run, bike or camp.
Richard Fencsak Cathedral Tree Trail
This steep trail to the Astoria Column from Irving Ave. is worth the climb.
Immerse yourself briefly in the wildlife and nature all around as you traverse this 1.5 mile (3 mile roundtrip) trail.
And don’t forget to take a photo of the 300-year old Sitka spruce tree.
The views from the Astoria Column make the steep hike and navigating of roots all the more rewarding.
Astoria Riverwalk
The 6.4-mile paved, flat path offers runners, walkers and bikers views of the Columbia River, Pier 39, Alderbrook, the Megler bridge, as well as houses nestled into the hills of Astoria.
The Riverwalk is accessible from multiple spots throughout Astoria, and those who traverse it can find places to eat, drink and shop close by.
