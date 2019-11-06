ASTORIA — Pier Pressure Productions, located at 1015 Commercial St. in Astoria, presents Bryan Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Hall has worked at Darcelle’s in Portland for over 20 years and has chosen to celebrate his 55th birthday with Pier Pressure Productions by channeling Liza Minelli on the Ten-Fifteen stage. The evening will end with a surprise guest.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.
