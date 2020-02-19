ASTORIA — The monthly Philosofarian’s Wit & Wisdom philosophy talk will be held as a two-day event on Wednesday and Thursday.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the group will show the 2016 remake of “Birth of A Nation,” a film which explores the Virginia-based slave rebellion led by Nat Turner in 1831. The film will be used as a discussion topic the following evening.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, the group will discuss the topics of slavery, religion and freedom. Discussion will be led by Clatsop Community College instructor Seth Tichenor and Ron Craig, executive director and founder of the Astoria International Film Festival.
Tichenor and Craig will talk about slavery and racism’s effects in the United States both historically and in present day.
Admission to both events is free. The events will be held in the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.