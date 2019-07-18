ASTORIA – Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., and First Lutheran Church 725 33rd St., are teaming up to offer outdoor movies this summer.
See “Soul Surfer at 8 p.m. Friday, July 19 at First Lutheran Church and again at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Peace Lutheran Church.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, see “Beyond the Mask” at Peace Lutheran Church and at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Lutheran Church.
“Soul Surfer” is the incredible story of teen surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm in a shark attack and courageously overcame all odds, through determination and faith, to become a champion again, turning her loss into a gift for others. The all star cast features AnnaSophia Robb and Helen Hunt with Carie Underwood, in her film debut, and Dennis Quaid. A special short interview with Bethany Hamilton will be featured as well.
“Beyond the Mask” brings history to life in a faith-filled adventure in which the leading mercenary for the British East India Company, Will Reynolds, is on the run in the American Colonies. He works to gain trust and to defuse a plot of historical proportions.
