ASTORIA – Celebrate the 125th Regatta and the 1,000th customer of the Astoria Underground at The Regatta 1,000/125 Party in the Pit from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Underground Pit, 1125 Marine Drive. The event is free and family-friendly.
Jeff Daly, owner of the Astoria Underground, will host a town-wide dance party to wrap up the final day of the Regatta Festival. Guests can enjoy free hot dogs, participate in a rain gutter Regatta race and take photos in the Astoria Clown car.
The event will feature DJ Joey Altruda, as well as art and video displays, games, food, prizes and giant bubbles.
The 1,000th guest will also receive a prize package from local businesses including Hotel Elliot, Fort George Brewery, Carruthers, Workers Historic Tavern, Blue Collar Collective, The Rusty Cup and Gimres Shoe Store.
For more information, contact Daly at 415-713-4141, jd48woody@gmail.com or oldastoria.com.
