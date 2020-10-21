ASTORIA — Astoria Parks, Recreation & Community Foundation are hosting two events this month, and have opened early registration for Run on the River.
Benefit night
On Tuesday, 10% of proceeds from food and drink purchases at Fort George Brewery will go to the foundation for the brewery’s monthly benefit night.
50/50 raffle
Throughout the remainder of October, anyone who donates $10 to the foundation will be entered into a 50/50 raffle, where proceeds will be split evenly between the raffle winner and the foundation. There isn’t a limit to how many donations can be made. Donate at astoriaparksfoundation.com.
Run on the River
The eighth annual Run on the River event is scheduled for May 16. The event may be held virtually or as a staggered race, depending on what coronavirus guidelines are in place at the time.
Runners can participate in a 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration ranges from $40 to $85 per person and is available at bit.ly/3k4JUD3. Registration costs fund scholarships for youth who participate in Astoria Parks and Recreation sports and events.
All ages and skill levels can participate. Participants receive a t-shirt, medal and Buoy Beer Co. voucher.
