Parades, puffins and plenty of fireworks dazzle for Fourth of July

Celebrating the Fourth of July is always fun and memorable at the beach. Pick your place and your preference as Oregon’s North Coast and Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula communities offer a variety of parades and activities, including dramatic, colorful firework displays over the Pacific Ocean and Columbia River.
Manzanita
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Manzanita kicks off a downtown parade, themed “Return to Glory,” featuring bands, vehicles and performers of all types. Leading the parade will be volunteers from the Emergency Volunteer Corps, acting as marshals.
Cannon Beach
A fireworks-free Fourth of July in Cannon Beach calls for fun and care toward the experiences of wildlife, birds and humans affected by fireworks.
“Cannon Beach is home to a thriving but delicate ecological system between the ocean, sea stacks, tide pools and verdant coastal forest,” writer Adam Sawyer explains on the website of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The website continues to explain that the same colorful explosions that entertain visitors can cause harm to wildlife, house pets and people with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Besides, there will be plenty else to do, including Cannon Beach Library’s annual Fourth of July Used Book Sale, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
Observe puffins, sea stars, anemones and other delightful marine creatures with rocky shore interpreters at Haystack Rock from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, be sure to check out the city’s parade along Spruce and Hemlock streets.
Seaside
A dazzling fireworks celebration over the Pacific Ocean takes to the sky in Seaside at dusk, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, following an afternoon parade.
Organizers recommend that visitors find parking on the east side of the Necanicum River in order to avoid long traffic waits. Please, only park in designated parking areas.
Enjoy fireworks on the beach and inside city limits but note the “free zone,” a space north and south of the Turnaround, inside orange fencing, where fireworks are not allowed. Also keep in mind that tents and overnight camping are not permitted on Seaside beaches.
Warrenton
This city’s old-fashioned community parade, coordinated by Spruce Up Warrenton, will follow a route along Main Avenue at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Before the parade, the Volunteer Firefighters Association will be hosting their free annual barbecue downtown (donations are welcome). North Coast Equestrian Trails will be riding horses in the parade. Visitors are welcome to meet the horses and riders in the park after the ride.
Warrenton’s annual car show will be held at Robinson Community Park.
Astoria
At 7 p.m. Monday, festivities get underway in Astoria as the North Coast Symphonic Band performs at the Liberty Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Several restaurants and breweries will host events to celebrate the holiday, including on Pier 39, where Party on Pier 39 will offer music, face painting and bites starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 20 businesses have joined together this year to end the evening with a spectacular fireworks display, launched from a barge in the Columbia River at 10 p.m.
Visitors and locals can observe the show from the waterfront, hillsides and watercraft. Mariners should plan for a 550-foot safety zone around the barge and follow marine patrol guidance from the U.S. Coast Guard and Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Long Beach Peninsula
Across the river in Ilwaco, the 11th annual Firecracker 5K run and walk crosses the starting line at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Port of Ilwaco, following the Discovery Trail and back to the Port. Enjoy the Ilwaco Saturday Market as well as a fireworks display at the Port that Saturday evening.
Also on Saturday, there’s music in the park at Veterans Field in Long Beach. An energetic fireworks display in Long Beach will commence at Tuesday around 10 p.m.
Be safe, have fun, and enjoy yourself on our beautiful coast this Fourth of July.
