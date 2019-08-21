MENLO, Wash. — The annual Pacific County Fair runs through Saturday Aug. 24 and offers traditional events as well as modern attractions.
The 2019 theme is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.”
In addition to the musical entertainment, 4-H and FFA displays of beef, poultry, horse and other critters, there are cheerleaders’ performances, a hay baler exhibit and a beer garden, as well as an opportunity to play paintball.
The fair, which began Wednesday, is six miles east of Raymond on State Route 6 in Menlo, across from the Willapa Valley Junior-Senior High School. Daily adult admission is $7. Wristbands for multiple day entry are available.
Visit co.pacific.wa.us/pcfair for more details.
Gates open at 9 a.m. daily with the commercial building opening at 10 a.m. The carnival opens at noon Thursday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Friday. The buildings close at 9 p.m. each night and the fairgrounds close at 10 a.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Thursday’s events include singing comedian Joe Stoddard at 3 p.m. , “Dusty Mojo” Jason Sansom at 4:30 p.m. and The Dog Walkers with Christine Corey at 8 p.m.
Friday offers free admission to senior citizens, military and nursing home residents. Juggler Jeremiah Johnson appears at 11 a.m. with music from Gypsy Roadhouse at 12:30 p.m., the Robert Henry Wasman Band at 2:30 p.m., Folk, Country and Beyond at 5:30 p.m. and Jessica Lynne at 8 p.m.
Saturday is kids day, with youngsters up to age 12 admitted free. The Puget Sounders Chorus, a division of the Olympia Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, will perform at 3 p.m. Evening shows feature Sansom again at 5:30 p.m. and Spike and the Continentals at 8 p.m.
Among the commercial booths, Raymond, Wash., artists Vernon and Melissa Vergara will display their creative examples of Gyotaku, an ancient Japanese printing art. They first cover a fish with non-toxic ink and use that to create the first phase of the artwork by printing it on rice paper.
Then they decide whether it is completed — or whether to add a background to add an element of color. “We both love the ocean and love to fish,” explained Melissa Vergara. “And we eat all the fish, too!”
