Paddling witches, pier costumes

From trick-or-treating on an Astoria pier to witches paddling through Seaside, the misty North Coast will play Halloween host this weekend, with adventures including a giant pumpkin drop, running event and houseplants after dark.
For runners of all ages and abilities, the Monster Bash Family Fest and 5K run will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Costumes are welcome for the run, and festivities will continue afterwards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center.
Activities at the festival will take place mostly outdoors, so be sure to layer up. Pumpkin decorating, a cake walk, trunk-or-treating and face painting are all on the schedule. Younger ghosts and ghouls are invited to walk in a costume mini-parade, too. Registration for the run is $10 at www.astoriaparks.com.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, head back to Uniontown and celebrate with houseplants after dark at Variegata Exotic Plants, handing out prizes and hosting a costume contest.
On Monday, venture onto the misty Columbia River at Astoria’s Pier 39 to find a community carnival and trick-or-treat event, hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday by the Astoria Uppertown Business Association.
A scavenger hunt on the pier, a cupcake walk, fortune telling, a fishing game and more fun activities for everyone are planned. Stacey Stahl, president of the Astoria Uppertown Business Association, said this is the first Halloween in Uppertown event.
“We care about each other’s businesses and the community,” Stahl said. “When we put on events like Halloween in Uppertown, it proves that.” So throw on a costume and enjoy your Halloween evening at the pier. The carnival is free and open to all ages.
If you’re looking for something to do before heading over to the carnival, downtown businesses in Astoria will also be handing out candy to kiddos from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.
Over in Seaside, the spooky fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with an event not to be missed. Gather at Quatat Park for the witches’ paddle (warlocks welcome too).The paddle will be followed by a Halloween Carnival, starting at noon.
A pet parade – costumes are encouraged – and trunk-or-treat will run starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Following tradition, the Giant Pumpkin Drop will conclude the festivities at about 2:15 p.m.
Watch the giant pumpkin fall from the sky, and enter the contest by purchasing a small, plastic beaver or duck for $5. When the pumpkin hits the pool, whichever person’s creature flies the farthest wins a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.