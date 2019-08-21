As summer begins to come to a close and fall beckons, why not end it on a high note with a quest. A paddle Quest.
Join the quest from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park where paddlers will commemorate the National Park Service’s Founders Day and 103rd birthday.
“National parks are treasures and great examples of various things in history. These parks are jewels of a story that we try to share with the public, but not have too much of a human impact of changing it,” Sally Freeman, Lewis and Clark Historical Park ranger and tour groups and volunteer coordinator, said. “People love national parks and they are set aside because they have a specific story to tell. For America it’s a great mix of nature, history and nice visitors.”
Quest on the river
A park ranger will be at the Netul Landing kayak launch for orientation and instructions before the quest starts. Participants will then paddle along the Lewis and Clark River where clues will be given in order to solve a puzzle at the end of the route of the quest. Staff will be ready to distribute clues along the route in exchange for a question while on the quest.
The Paddle Quest is a bring your own paddling craft event. The quest will start at the Netul Landing kayak launch which is one and a half miles south of the Fort Clatsop visitor center. All participants must wear a personal floatation device while on the water during the quest. It is also recommended to dress accordingly to the weather, bring water shoes, appropriate clothing for paddling, a change of clothing and drinking water.
Getting batty
After the paddle quest ecologist Dr. Tara Chestnut will hold a discussion about bats of the Pacific Northwest.
“I’m not a bat expert, but I am not a huge fan of mosquitoes taking over the world and I know bats can really help with that,” Freeman said. “On a practical level they are great for insect control, are great pollinators and are a mammal that can fly. Plus, Batman has some pretty great movies and comics.”
All National Parks will have no entry fee on Aug. 25 in honor of Founders Day celebrations.
Freeman said she’s noticed over the years that a lot Americans don’t understand that these parks, which are federal public land, are theirs, too.
Starting Sept. 1, fourth grade students can get free national parks passes from them and three adults, Freeman said. The Every Kid in a Park initiative aims to allow every fourth grade student to experience federal public lands. Sign up and learn more about the program here: everykidinapark.gov.
“As citizens, and kids that are future voters who want places to recreate, we want future generations to be aware of that and aware that this park is theirs too,” Freeman said.
