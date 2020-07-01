PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County libraries have reopened to offer a “library takeout service.”
To check out library materials, place a hold on the materials through your library account online. Then, after you get a notification that the materials are ready, head to the library during its open hours. Once at the library, call or text the library staff to let them know you’re outside.
Library materials can be returned only during the library’s takeout hours. Library materials will be limited to what each library has in stock until Pacific County enters the next phase of reopening.
The Ilwaco library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. each week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ocean Park’s library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Naselle library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
