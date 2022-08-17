Marking over 100 years in Raymond, Washington, the Pacific County Fair is slated to return this month, offering coastal residents and visitors a fun way to enjoy the late summer days.
The fair, which runs on Wednesday through Saturday, will return to the Pacific County Fairgrounds. With a carnival, animal shows and live performances scheduled, it’s the sort of event to spend a full day at, with a bounty of entertainment, activities and food offerings stretching throughout the week.
“We’re trying to get people to relax, spend some time, watch things happen and just enjoy themselves,” Bill Monohon, the fair’s manager, said of the event.
Monohon has four full days packed with entertainment ranging from comedians, livestock shows, bounce houses and local musicians including Humptulips and Christine Corey.
Jeff Evans, a local magician, will perform on Friday and Saturday. Jerry Breeden, a ventriloquist, is also scheduled to appear, as is California-based juggler Jeremiah Johnston.
For those seeking a thrill, a bungee jump will join the lineup. Livestock shows also run for the entirety of the fair. Goats, sheep, horses, poultry and even a few rabbits will make appearances. A livestock auction is set for Saturday afternoon. Tables with games for all ages will be sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds, along with a massive chess game set up on a field.
There won’t be a shortage of food vendors at the fair. From classic fair food like burgers and milkshakes to tacos from La Chispita, the fair is also offering up over a dozen food, drink and snack options.
“It’s one of the events where people come out to enjoy the last few days of summer,” Monohon said. “It’s kind of that last hurrah.”
The Pacific County Fair has been running since 1896, but not always under its current name and location. For a few years, the fair bounced around between South Bend and Long Beach. In 1921, it was first held at its current location, marking last year as the centennial celebration of the fair’s home.
“It’s been here ever since,” Monohon said of the fair. In 2019, the four-day event attracted more than 12,000 people.
Monohon himself grew up with the fair, and recalled walking to the fairgrounds from home up the hill. “I used to walk my cows down the hill to come to the fair,” he said. “It’s something I love.”
