Oregon State University Extension Series will host a webinar series about coastal woodland management starting Thursday.
The series will last seven weeks, occurring on Thursdays. Participants will learn about tree identification, woodland wildlife, forest health and ecology, timber sale logistics, laws and regulations, defensible space for fire and resources.
Participation is free. To register, visit bit.ly/3jCSrN8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.