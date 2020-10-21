Washington State Parks is accepting winter camping reservations for Cape Disappointment State Park and its other locations.
More than 100 parks will be open for camping during winter. Parks will also stay open for day-use in locations such as Leadbetter Point State Park and Loomis Lake State Park.
The winter schedule is available online at parks.state.wa.us. About 22 parks are closed until dates in March, April or May.
More campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Most parks offer off-season rates.
Specific areas within a park may be closed, and some parks are open only on weekends and holidays. Some state parks may shut off water systems, even if the park is open. Some boat launches are closed and some docks are removed for the winter.
