Washington state parks will be open to day visitors for free on Saturday, Sunday and June 13.
Admission to the parks usually requires a Discover Pass, which will not be required on the three days.
Each day is in honor of a different event. Saturday’s opening is in recognition of National Trails Day; Sunday’s is of Free Fishing Weekend; and June 13 is National Get Outdoors Day.
When visiting the parks, local organizations encourage visitors to stay close to home, check what’s open before heading out, maintain at least 6 feet distance between others, and bring personal supplies like hand sanitizer, masks and toilet paper.
Additional free days will be held Aug. 25, Sept. 26, Nov. 11 and Nov. 27.
