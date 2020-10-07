Washington State Parks will be open to all visitors on Saturday for World Mental Health Day.
The free day replaces a free day that was canceled earlier in the year when parks were closed as a precaution to the coronavirus. Park visitors don’t need a Discover Pass or day pass during free days.
Other free park days in 2020 include Nov. 11 and Nov. 17. Free park days in 2021 will include Jan. 1, Jan. 18, March 19, April 3, April 22, June 5, June 12, June 13, Aug. 25, Sept. 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 26.
Park visitors are encouraged to visit parks close to home, check what is open before arriving, and to bring personal supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face coverings. Visitors are expected to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between other groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.