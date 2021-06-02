Four free days are being offered by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission during June, including Saturday, June 12, June 13 and June 19.
Saturday's free day is in honor of National Trails Day; June 12 is in honor of National Get Outdoors Day; June 13 is in honor of Free Fishing Weekend; and June 19 is in honor of Juneteenth.
On free days, visitors to Washington state parks will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit. The Discover Pass is required to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
Remaining free days are Aug. 25, Sept. 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 26.
