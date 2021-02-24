Washington State Parks is hiring seasonal park aides and senior park aides for parks throughout the state.
More than 400 people will be hired to fill the positions. Employees register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations, and complete custodial maintenance chores.
Most positions last about five to six months but employees have the opportunity to become full-time staff. Employees earn $14 to $21 per hour, depending on qualifications and experience.
Applications are available at careers.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.