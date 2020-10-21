Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, CoastWatch and the Oregon Coastal Management Program are recruiting volunteer photographers to capture images of king tides throughout winter.
The groups will host a series of online trainings for volunteers, starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Volunteers only need to attend one virtual training. To register, email coordinator Jesse Jones at jesse@oregonshores.org.
The first set of high tides is expected Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. Other dates include Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 and Jan. 11 through Jan. 13. Volunteers will take photos of the king tides, then upload their images to the Oregon King Tides database.
