ASTORIA — A virtual "gobbler gallop" will be held from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29 as a fundraiser for Clatsop Community Action Food Bank. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3lKD1b1. The suggested donation is $10 or five cans of non-perishable food, dropped off at 1997 Marine Drive.
The event is hosted by the Astoria Parks Recreation and Community Foundation, and the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department. The virtual event replaces the organizations' annual in-person event.
To participate, go for a run or walk during the timeframe, then upload your race results to facebook.com/RunontheRiverAstoria/. A route will be marked along the Astoria Riverwalk but any route is eligible.
Participants can pick up "leftover" Run on the River and Gobbler Gallop t-shirts and finisher medals. Prizes can be picked up, and donations left, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
