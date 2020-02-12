ASTORIA — The 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count will be held Friday through Monday.
The event, led by the Lewis and Clark National Park Association and the National Park Service, offers citizens to participate in science hands-on. During the event, participants will record bird observations inside Fort Clatsop at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
The observations will be part of an international bird count which tracks bird population changes.
The park’s bird count will also feature activities and speakers. On Saturday, naturalist Mike Patterson will lead an 8:45 a.m. birding walk, starting at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Dogs aren’t allowed.
On Sunday, bird enthusiast Barbara Linnett will present “Common Birds of Fort Clatsop, Then and Now.” The talk is part of the monthly “In Their Footsteps” guest speaker series, and takes place at 1 p.m. in the visitor center’s Netul River Room.
A “Great Pink Heron Scavenger Hunt” will be ongoing at the Netul Trail. A “Birds of Fort Clatsop” display and other bird-themed displays will be featured in the park.
All ages can participate in the bird count. Admission is $10 per adult, and free for ages 15 and under. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Binoculars will be available to rent and bird field guides will be available to buy.
