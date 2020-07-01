This is one drive you’ll want to sit in the passenger seat for. Towering above the vast, beautiful coastline of Manzanita is Oswald West State Park. Known for its stunning viewpoints, skyscraping red cedar trees and alluring hiking trails, the park preserves the beauty of the North Coast‘s edge.
During the drive, it’s impossible to ignore the views. On Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain, located at the south end of the state park, stop to gaze at the coast from a unique angle at Neah-Kah-Nie Viewpoint. While you may not be close enough to listen to the crashing waves, you’ll likely feel as if the world has never seemed so big.
Once you’ve taken in the awe of Neah-Kah-Nie, you can spend your morning hiking one of the park’s 14 trails. Short Sand Beach Trail will take you through a half-mile of trees alongside Short Sand Creek to the park’s hidden gem.
Enclosed by large rocks and tree-bearing cliffs, Short Sand Beach is protected from harsh winds making it the ideal spot for surfing and boogie boarding. Head to either end of the beach to explore small caves and tidepools filled with creatures and shells. If you travel to the north end of the beach, you’ll find Blumenthal Falls. The waterfall pours right into the ocean and is a great photo spot if you make it past the incoming tide.
Other trails will lead you to more treasures of the dense forest, such as Devil’s Cauldron or Cape Falcon Trailhead. But whether you venture off U.S. Highway 101 into the nooks of the forest or stick to the winding and scenic road, your Oswald West State Park adventure awaits you.
