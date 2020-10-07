MANZANITA — Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve are hosting a “beach cleanup bingo” event through Nov. 1.
To participate, first pick up a bingo card at the Manzanita Visitor Center or download and print one from bit.ly/2SiSYI6. Then, visit a beach between Cannon Beach and Manzanita during October. While there, pick up trash on the beach. If you pick up every item in a row on the bingo sheet, you’ll get a bingo.
After getting your bingo, take a photo of yourself, the bingo card and your trash bag. Post it in the “Beach Clean Up Bingo” Facebook group, email it to capefalconmr@gmail.com or text it to 541-655-0236.
Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Cape Falcon Marine Reserve t-shirt and water bottle. More prizes will also be announced. Participants who pick up trash at a beach adjacent to Cape Falcon will be entered into the drawing twice.
