SEASIDE — The Seaside Aquarium will host the second annual “Maine Event” fundraiser on Sunday, benefitting the Friends of Haystack Rock and the North Coast Land Conservancy.
The fundraiser is named for Neal and Karen Maine, both passionate marine conservation advocates along the Oregon Coast and beyond. The Maines have inspired educational programs such as Sea Week and the Estuary Discovery Program.
The event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all funds raised from admissions to the aquarium will be split and donated to the North Coast Land Conservancy and Friends of Haystack Rock.
Today, intertidal life surrounding Haystack Rock continues to thrive because of Karen’s efforts that led to the creation of the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, and the program has inspired generations of marine scientists and conservationists.
Neal is credited for co-founding the North Coast Land Conservancy, an organization centered on the concept of approaching conservation cooperatively rather than confrontationally. The idea was to engage the community to do what was best for people, plants and wildlife. Neal was also involved with the Seaside Aquarium for many years and served on its board from 1995 to 2020, expanding educational outreach and involvement in both the community and the scientific world.
