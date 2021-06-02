CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest will be a virtual summer-long event, running from Friday to Sept. 6.
The contest will feature a variety of small events. On Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., Bruce Smith Band will perform a concert at City Park.
The virtual sandcastle contest will run from Saturday to Sept. 6. Entry costs $25. Registration is available online.
From Sunday to June 21, a virtual fun run/walk will be open to all ages. Participants will run, jog or walk at their leisure in Cannon Beach during the timeframe. T-shirts will be given to participants. Registration costs $35.
Registration and event information is available online at cannonbeach.org/sandcastle. The site also includes merchandise to purchase.
