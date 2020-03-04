ASTORIA — Researcher Colleen Weiler will present ‘Orcas of the Oregon Coast’ on March 12.
The presentation will be part of the monthly Nature Matters series, held the second Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Taproom, 1483 Duane St.
Weiler will discuss how southern resident orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways Oregon residents can help orcas, which are one of the most endangered populations of whales.
Weiler has been the Jessica Rekos Fellow for the Whale and Dolphin Conservation since 2014. Her work focuses on identifying effective conservation strategies and protective measures for orca populations. She is a graduate of Oregon State University’s marine resource management masters program.
