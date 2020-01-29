SEASIDE — North Coast Land Conservancy is recruiting volunteers to replant a riverbank on Wednesday.
Volunteers will join the conservancy to replant native trees along the banks of the Necanicum River at Circle Creek Conservation Center. The replanting will restore life in the area, which has been damaged by the invasive policeman’s helmet.
Conservancy volunteers spent the last three years eradicating the species.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should bring gloves, work boots, snacks and water. The conservancy will provide volunteers with tools.
Dogs are not allowed at the property. Bathrooms are unavailable.
RSVP at melissar@nclctrust.org or 503-738-9126.
