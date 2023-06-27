Of all the birds that migrate to spend the summer breeding season in the Columbia-Pacific region, swallows have to be among my favorites.
These agile little birds soar through the air at high speed, darting back and forth in pursuit of mosquitoes and other flying insects. It may be difficult to discern one species from another in flight, but once they land to take a quick rest break it becomes easier to observe what makes each unique.
Six swallow species can be found in this area. One of the most common is the barn swallow, whose bright blue wings, back and head complement their peach-colored throat and breast quite nicely.
Their forked tail is also quite distinctive. Cliff swallows look similar at first glance, but they have a white forehead patch, peach on their cheeks and lower back and a white breast. The cliff swallow’s tail is not forked.
Tree swallows are striking, with a deep blue head, back and wings. They’re similar to violet-green swallows until the sun hits them just right — then the bird shows the reason for its name with a purple patch on their lower back and iridescent green wings.
Violet-green swallows also have more white on their cheeks and on the sides of the rump. Neither the tree nor violet-green have significantly forked tails, and both species are cavity nesters that may also make use of nest boxes.
The purple martin is less common, but may sometimes be seen hunting insects along the Columbia River and other nearby waterways. It is larger than the other swallows, reaching up to 8 inches long.
Males are a deep, solid black with a blue sheen, while females are dark blue with gray underneath. Purple martins have a forked tail, though not as dramatically as barn swallows do. They are cavity nesters that may nest in dead trees, but sometimes also use gourd-shaped nests.
The most elusive swallow in the region is the northern rough-winged swallow. Unlike its flashier cousins, this bird is brown with a pale gray-brown underside and does not have a forked tail.
These swallows may be found in mixed flocks, and often fly lower over water than other species. Their nests are made in crevices in hillsides or cliffs, though they may also use cavities in buildings and other structures.
Swallows will head south once fall arrives, but you’ve got a few months to enjoy them while they raise one or two broods of young this summer.
Want to encourage these birds to nest near you? Give them places to nest. Barn and cliff swallows may be happy nesting under the eaves of your home, but you can also build them a small structure, too.
It should be made of treated wood to prevent rotting, something as simple as a couple of posts with a small roof over them will work. Just make sure the birds have a large enough vertical surface underneath the roof to build their nest on.
For tree and violet-green swallows, put up wooden birdhouses with openings just large enough for a swallow to enter, no more than 1 1/2 inches in diameter. The floor should be at least 5 inches square, and the opening should be about 7 inches above the floor.
Make sure the roof slopes to keep rain from pooling on top, and roughen the wood below the opening to give the birds better traction when entering and leaving. Plywood pieces 1-inch wide make a good material for these boxes.
Don’t paint it though, natural is best for these birds. Build in a door on the side to easily clean the box out once the swallows have migrated south.
