For four decades, Suzanne Simard, a forest and conservation scientist raised in a logging family, has been studying the complex interplay of plant roots, soil mycelium, bacteria and other entities that wrap together within the soil of a forest.
Simard, author of “Finding the Mother Tree,” has demonstrated through research that trees often sprayed with herbicides, such as birch, can help nearby young conifers to flourish when allowed to grow.
The same is true for red alder trees, considered locally to be troublesome and competing with more valuable hemlock trees.
Red alder trees are nitrogen fixers, absorbing nitrogen from the air. When these trees drop their leaves in the fall, they decay and that nitrogen enriches the soil.
But Simard is concerned with more than nitrogen. She found that birch and other early succession deciduous trees, which grow faster than nearby conifers, share carbon and other nutrients with smaller hemlocks, firs and conifers. Those allowed to keep their deciduous neighbors grow faster and better than those without.
This trading of nutrients is facilitated by the mycelium, a group of soil fungi that partner with plants. When a mushroom pops out of the ground or perches on a rotting stump, that’s the temporary reproductive structure of these fungi.
In most cases, it will die away within a few weeks. But the main body of the fungus lives on as mycelium, made of countless little filaments called hyphae.
Some species’ mycelium wraps itself around the roots of plants, connecting individuals of various species, known as ectomycorrhizal fungi. Other mycelium penetrates some plants’ roots, down to a cellular level. These are the arbuscular soil fungi.
Only about 2% of plant species will partner up with ectomycorrhizal plants. Once paired with their partner plants, the fungi draw nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from the soil and share them.
These nutrients can be difficult for plants to access on their own. As fungi are decomposers, they are more able to wrest individual components from the soil. In return, they gain the bulk of their nutrition from the plant, which shares some of the sugars it creates through photosynthesis.
Plants that work with arbuscular soil fungi are more numerous, and about four out of every five plant species allow fungi to set up camp inside the cells of their roots.
From there, the fungi can draw carbon, nitrogen, sulfur, phosphorus and other nutrients from the soil directly into the roots. The plants then return the favor by feeding the fungi sunshine turned into sugar.
In both cases, the fungi do not simply remain with their initial partner plant but instead spread out throughout the soil linking other plants of suitable species.
This creates an ever-growing network where not only do the fungi share with the plants, but the plants all share — ectomycorrhizal plants and fungi creating one vast community, and arbuscular a separate one, though growing within the same soil.
Plants make the most of this network, forming alliances. The red alders that feed young conifers may in turn be fed by them when they are larger. Even within the same species, this fungal network is crucial for survival.
Simard’s “mother trees” — large, old trees with numerous offspring — use the fungi to distribute resources. These is incredibly important for young trees, as they are often shaded by larger plants, hindering photosynthesis. Fungi attach themselves to the tiniest saplings of these young trees almost as soon as they sprout, bringing them into the fold.
