As spring returns to the Columbia-Pacific region, attention is turning to gardens. Some may even have started preliminary cleanup — though I recommend leaving leaves and other yard debris alone until the weather warms up, so that insects and other little animals aren’t left without shelter too early.
But while spring cleaning gets underway, consider clearing away invasive plant species. There are plenty to find in yards and gardens, and one of the most pernicious is English ivy.
This evergreen vine can reach up to 100 feet long when climbing up nearby trees. Its leaves come in two shapes. The familiar heart-shaped leaf is found on younger vines, while mature vines have more oval-shaped leaves. The plant produces orange to black berries in winter, though it easily spreads as growing vines produce new root systems. Even vine cuttings can sometimes root into new plants.
Introduced locally as an ornamental variety, English ivy grows quickly and can climb almost any surface. It didn’t take long for it to break out of the bounds of cultivated gardens and into wild ecosystems. The plant is now widespread throughout the United States, including along the West Coast. Both the original wild-type strain and a number of cultivars may be found growing in gardens and in wild habitats.
English ivy forms dense layers on the ground that shade out other plants on the forest floor, transforming diverse ecosystems into monoculture habitats, those that are overrun by a single plant.
While some birds can eat the ivy’s berries, its leaves are not food for most native wildlife, who instead need the plants pushed out by ivy growth. Moreover, ivy is heavy and as it climbs trees it can pull them to the ground. With enough time, one English ivy plant can expand and kill all sorts of plants around it, from the smallest wildflowers to the trees above.
English ivy is also difficult to get rid of. While it can be uprooted, the root system is extensive, and leaving even a tiny fragment will lead to regeneration. Some successful removals of large swathes of ivy involve uprooting it in large mats, rolling them up like carpet before taking them away. However, areas where ivy has been pulled need to be monitored for years afterward, as fragments left behind may regenerate.
The berries are a problem, too. Birds that eat them will later leave seeds on the ground within a convenient packet of organic fertilizer. This means that ivy in one location can have offspring in places miles away. The plant is now such a problem that Oregon and Washington consider it an invasive, noxious weed. In 2010, Oregon banned its sale, import and propagation.
It’s best to remove English ivy and other invasive species when found, especially if your home is adjacent to parks or other wild areas. Ivy on the ground can be pulled or dug and rolled up, or composted, but don’t let its vines re-root. Instead, pile it on a cement pad, sturdy tarp without holes or other inorganic surface to lie for a few weeks until it dies. Do not compost ivy vines with berries, as the seeds can sprout even years later.
For trees covered in ivy, start by removing the foliage from about eye level down to the ground. Sever and remove the roots that you’ve exposed. Make sure you also clear the ivy around the base of the tree so that there’s a circle around it that extends a few feet out from the tree. Continue to monitor the cleared area for any new shoots.
Ivy removal will almost always require multiple pulling sessions as shoots reappear, but with time and effort aggressive, invasive plants like this can be removed. Plant the bare ground with native plants, and continue to remove any ivy that sprouts up. Start spring with a project of renewal.
