Now that it’s summer, the nesting season for birds is well underway. Whether those are tiny songbirds, ferociously hungry young raptors or gawky juvenile herons who have yet to grow into their graceful forms, the Columbia-Pacific region is full of fledglings ready to leave the nest and try flying for the first time.
These nestlings are often confused, as some birds leave the nest sooner than others. Most fit into one of two groups. There are the precocial species, including plovers and other shorebirds, gulls and waterfowl like ducks and geese, who walk or swim just hours after hatching. They still need support, but aren’t tied to the nest.
Altricial birds, conversely, are what most people think of when they picture a baby bird. Songbirds, raptors, corvids, herons and most other species have altricial young, usually born with their eyes closed, either featherless or covered with soft down.
These birds are helpless for the first few weeks of their lives, and it may take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to be able to leave the nest. Even then, they’ll still need help from mom and dad for a while before they become fully independent.
The terms nestling and fledgling usually reference altricial birds, since there are distinct phases spent in and out of the nest. Often people’s first encounter with the difference is when they find a baby bird outside the nest and have to figure out whether it needs help or not.
A small chick needs to be back in the nest. If it’s out of reach, nail a butter tub or similar container to the closest tree, as high as you can reach, line it with grass and other soft things and place the baby bird in it. Contrary to some myths about handling baby birds, chances are good the parents will again start feeding it, as well as its siblings, in the original nest.
Once a baby bird starts to grow feathers, the line between nestling and fledgling is tougher to discern. Some nestlings may have started growing wing and tail feathers but are probably going to be covered partially in down. An older fledgling will be covered with non-down feathers and will usually have a short, stubby tail. It is also capable of gripping with its feet, can hop around and sometimes flutter for short distances.
If you find a fledgling, unless it’s in danger, the best thing you can do is to give it space. This is a normal stage in its development, and its parents are nearby keeping an eye on it and bringing it food. Within a few days the baby bird will learn how to fly and go join its parents as they search for food.
To make yards and gardens more friendly to fledglings, start with native plants. Most herbivorous insects can only eat a few plant species, and some can only eat the leaves of one. Those insects are crucial to the diet of a baby bird in its first few weeks. Remember — if you want birds, you need bugs.
Make sure some native plants in your yard or garden are shrubs. This gives fledglings more cover to shelter under if they are threatened and low branches they can hop to when practicing flying. If you have trees in your yard, avoid trimming lower branches.
A source of water is also helpful, especially as summer heats up. A low birdbath is nice, but birds love fountains. A small, electric fountain in a quiet corner of the yard will appeal to the fledgling and its parents alike. Finally, monitor dogs and keep cats indoors to ensure fledglings are safe.
With a little preparation and care, our local bird population can thrive. That means enjoying these fledglings in the future for many years to come.
