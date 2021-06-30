CANNON BEACH — Friends of Haystack Rock will host its annual event, The Great Puffin Watch, from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
During the event, visitors will be able to view puffins on Haystack Rock using scopes and binoculars. Volunteers will also be present to help educate visitors about the puffins.
The event is part of the a fireworks-free weekend in Cannon Beach.
