MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts will host aesthetic pruner Maryann Lewis for virtual and in-person pruning workshops on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.
The Oct. 8 class will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and take place by videochat. Registration costs $20.
The Oct. 10 class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors. Registration costs $75 and is limited to 10 people.
Lewis’ workshops will teach participants tips for caring for both small trees and big shrubs.
Register for the events at hoffmanarts.org.
