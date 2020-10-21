CANNON BEACH — The Friends of Haystack Rock organization is accepting entries for a photography contest.
The contest’s theme is “The Little Things.” Photographers should submit photos of close-up images taken at Haystack Rock.
Submissions will be accepted until Dec 1. Each submission must include information on where the photo was taken, a caption and a title. Photos should be emailed to fohrcontest@gmail.com.
The contest’s first place winner will receive a poster and will be featured on the organization’s website and newsletter. Second and third place winners will be featured on the organization’s website.
