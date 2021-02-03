ASTORIA — Oregon State University researcher Samara Haver will present “Eavesdropping on the Ocean” for Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s monthly “Nature Matters” lecture series at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Haver studies marine life by using underwater microphones to study ocean sounds. During the lecture, she will explain how she and her colleagues listen to the ocean, and what they have learned by eavesdropping in underwater ecosystems around the U.S.
The event will be hosted online at facebook.com/FortGeorgeBrewery/.
