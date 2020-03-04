NEHALEM — North Coast Land Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive plants on Wednesday.
Volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to noon at the conservancy’s Fishers Point Habitat Reserve and Lower Nehalem Community Trust’s Zimmerman Marsh. Tasks will include removing ivy and Scotch broom, trimming blackberry bushes, and mulching around plants.
Volunteers should bring gloves, work boots, snacks and water. The conservancy will provide tools.
Dogs are not allowed at the property and bathrooms will be unavailable.
To register, contact Amy Hutmacher at amyh@nclctrust.org or 503-738-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.