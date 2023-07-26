Make the most of this summer fishing season

Every year, as sure as a spring freshet that swells the waters that separate Pacific and Clatsop counties, the salmon return.
The river, our river, the Columbia River, the Wimahl to the Chinook people, is a constant inspiration, a source of wellbeing. Every year, the salmon return. Long before Columbus and Magellan, the river flowed through and these salmon raced home.
Again it is salmon season. We no longer see the tens of millions of these great fish that were once here. In a good year, less than a million salmon, and only around 85,000 Chinook or King, return.
The fish is elusive. Catching it brings excitement, euphoria and elation bunched into a commercial or sport fisherman’s dreams. This is salmon season and spirits run high.
The ocean opened for salmon fishing in late June, the Columbia River is planned to open in August. That is, if the numbers of returning salmon are sufficient. Fishermen await with trembling breath.
As a young man, I could hardly sleep the night before a fishing trip. I’ve fished the Columbia for 65 years, first as a boy, tagging along with my father. Later, it was my brother Jeff, a true lover of the great salmon and all the many efforts that go into the capture and preparation of that coveted fish.
Salmon are a moniker to the health of the Northwest. Like it or not, we are dependent on these fish. Protecting them is the ultimate challenge.
They don’t exactly jump into the boat. The fish are cagey. When hooked, they are experts at evasion, at stripping lines or leaping in gymnastic contortions, at shaking the steel, barbless hooks. The big Chinook salmon go deep and often peel out 100 yards of line.
If the fisherman is crafty, he sets a light drag and wears them out. Half the time, the big ones get away anyway. More power to them. Somewhere upriver, the big male spreads out a redd, or nest, between fine river stones. The hen comes along and lays thousands of eggs.
With luck, a half-dozen Coho or Chinook salmon return in four years, to that exact spot on the Columbia, Bear or Naselle rivers. Once again, fishermen greet them with pole, line and tackle boxes overflowing with essential fishing gear. Generally, when I need a lure quickly, I find it inaccessible and tangled in an unholy mess.
Cooking salmon is a great pleasure. They are one of the tastiest and healthiest foods anywhere. Sometimes I harvest the eggs. Not just for steelhead fishing in the early winter, but to prepare them as caviar, a delicate and splendid appetizer.
On the coast, if you don’t have a boat, you either cozy up to a friend who does or charter out with one of the dozens of outfitters or charter boats available, including at the Port of Ilwaco.
These little boats tend to follow the fish like — you guessed it — salmon returning. The pros know their business, but even they have days when fishing is spotty, days when the fish don’t bite. And then there are the other days, when God shines down on the chosen few.
When the salmon bite, elation and jubilation flood between boats like the tide rising, and fishing is best on the Columbia River when the tide is near high.
My brother, and thousands of others, fish at the beginning of the season with a box of tackle and decades of experience — knowing where to find them, how to catch them, and later, the sublime pleasure of eating a fresh salmon.
