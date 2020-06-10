ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s summer camps will be held virtually this July.
Registration for the camps is open and is free. Campers have the option to pay $50 for an activity pack that accommodates the camp’s lessons.
The park’s “Nature Adventure Camp” will be held July 6 through July 10, followed by a “Nature Survival Camp” that runs July 13 through July 17. Each day, from 10 a.m. to noon, campers will participate in activities led by camp counselors.
Children who will be entering grades fourth through sixth, or who are age equivalent, can participate in the camps. Each camp has space for 25 children. To register, email lewi_education@nps.gov.
