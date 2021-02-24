ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park recently released an interactive virtual map of the park at nps.gov/lewi/learn/nature/soundscape.htm.
The map brings the journey of the Corps of Discovery to life through a variety of sounds and other features.
The story map features images, interactive maps, recordings, journal quotes and a narrative focused on the park. The project was created through a partnership between the park and Jacob Job, a member of Colorado State University's Sound and Light Ecology Team.
The park recommends viewing the map on a web browser and listening with headphones.
