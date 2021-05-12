NEHALEM — Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will host a lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday at lnwc.nehalem.org
Dan Donato will host the lecture, titled “Revisiting the Labor Day Fires of 2020: Were they really unprecedented?” Donato will discuss the 2020 fire season, in which approximately 1.07 million acres were burned in Oregon.
Donato is a longtime fire researcher. During his career, he has produced at least 70 scientific publications, mostly focused on forest ecology and disturbance.
The meeting is part of the council’s online speaker series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.