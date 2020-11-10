The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series will launch for a virtual season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at us02web.zoom.us/j/87548589146.
Benjamin Clemens, the Statewide Lamprey Coordinator Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will present “Connecting Oregon Lampreys with Oregonians.” Clemens will talk about different lamprey species and Oregon's lamprey history.
Of the 10 Oregon lamprey species, every species has been ranked on the state’s Sensitive Species List.
The event is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.