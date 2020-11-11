MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts will host Elizabeth Fournier, green mortician and eco-educator, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, during a virtual workshop.
Fournier will discuss home funerals and natural burials as part of Hoffman Center’s Art of Aging/Art of Dying program.
Fournier, known as the “Green Reaper,” is the author of “The Green Burial Guidebook” and funeral director at Cornerstone Funeral Services in Boring. She also hosts a weekly radio show in Portland called “Until We Meet Again,” where she addresses death.
To register for the workshop, go to hoffmanarts.org/register/.
