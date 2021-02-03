NEHALEM — Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will host a lecture on Oregon’s coastal meadows at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at lnwc.nehalem.org/?page_id=732.
Researcher Braden Elliot will host the lecture, titled “Past and Present of Small Meadows in the Coast Range.” The talk will help listeners envision a more complete picture of local environments.
The meeting is part of the council’s online speaker series. Upcoming events will also be held March 18, April 8 and May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.