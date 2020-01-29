CANNON BEACH — Seaside Brewing Company will present a discussion about Haystack Rock’s history at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The discussion, led by Seaside native Elaine Trucke, will include stories and history on Haystack Rock. The talk will take place at Seaside Brewing, 851 Broadway in Seaside.
Trucke is executive director of the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum. She is a regular History & Hops speaker at the brewery. Her work has been featured in Oregon Public Broadcasting, KGW and KATU. Trucke’s stories will include those of former homesteaders who tried to live on the rock, and local hiking stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.