NEHALEM — The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will host an online lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday at facebook.com/events/538534710146889/.
During the presentation, Oregon trailkeepers Brandon Tigner, Josh Durham and Zac Mallon will discuss Soapstone Lake, located in the Clatsop State Forest. The lake is managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Tigner and Durham will discuss the lake’s surrounding habitat and fish habitat enhancements. The pair will also discuss a new proposal about community trail maintenance and ways locals can get involved with caring for the lake.
Tigner’s background includes two seasons as a trail crew leader with the Washington Trails Association. He recently became the North Coast stewardship coordinator for Trailkeepers of Oregon.
Durham is the Trailkeepers of Oregon’s south coast stewardship coordinator. He’s worked with trails in the Columbia River Gorge, on Mount Hood and in the Willamette National Forest.
Mallon is the council coordinator for the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council. He’s spent the last 10 years doing fish and habitat surveys, and working on habitat restoration.
