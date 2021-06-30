NASELLE — A Lewis and Clark living history interactive program is happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11, at the Knappton Cove Heritage Center.
The program is free and donations are welcome.
The museum inside the historic U.S. Quarantine Station building will be open from noon to 4 p.m. both days.
Throughout the two-day event, costumed members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians will demonstrate the tools and skills utilized during the Lewis and Clark expedition, including handling flintlock firearms, camp cooking, starting fires with flint and steel, making clothing and canoe paddles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.