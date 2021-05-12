David Lukas, bird expert and author, will lecture about bird songs for Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s monthly “Nature Matters” lecture series at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lukas has written several books and articles about birds. His latest book, “Language Making Nature,” explores how humans can create new words for talking about the natural world. During his lecture, he will discuss how birds produce their songs and calls; how birds use vocalization in different settings; and how humans study bird songs.
The event will be hosted online at facebook.com/FortGeorgeBrewery/
