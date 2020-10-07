ASTORIA — North Coast Land Conservancy will host two events this month, including a virtual lecture on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The lecture will be part of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s Nature Matters lecture series. The free presentation will be held virtually at bit.ly/3isHg8M.
During the lecture, Katie Voelke, executive director of the conservancy, will present “Creating a Rainforest Reserve,” where she discuss the conservancy’s efforts to create a 3,500-acre rainforest reserve adjacent to Oswald West State Park.
The conservancy will also host a virtual trivia night as a fundraiser for the rainforest reserve project, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. Registration is open at bit.ly/338oWxc.
The conservancy is trying to raise $10 million for the project. Trivia questions will be about rainforests.
The winning team will receive a gift basket including a pound of Sleepy Monk coffee, two face coverings and a box of notecards illustrated by local artist Sally Lackaff.
