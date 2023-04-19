Identifying spring birds of the Columbia-Pacific region

With the arrival of spring, new birds wander along the Pacific Flyway, one of four major migration routes across North America. While some species are just passing through, others find the Columbia-Pacific region as the perfect place to raise this year’s young.
Spring birds join year-round residents like great blue herons, bald eagles, hummingbirds and juncos. All of those take part in a yearly ritual, choosing and defending territory, finding a mate and building a nest. In most species, both parents work for weeks to gather enough food.
Some spring arrivals are smaller perching birds. The western tanager is one of the most colorful, with the male’s bright yellow body, dark wings, and a splash of red on his head. The female is drabber but still eye-catching in olive, yellow, and gray.
In recent years, black-headed grosbeaks have appeared more frequently in local areas. The female is brown on top with yellow underparts, white bands over the eye and on their wings, and a few brown flecks on the chest. The male’s color pattern is similar, but with black instead of brown, a brighter orange-yellow body, no white on the black head, and more white patches on the wings.
Many swallow species take advantage of abundant local insect life. Barn, cliff, tree, and violet-green swallows look similar at a distance with dark backs and pale bellies. Barn swallows’ bellies and throats are salmon-colored; cliff swallows are similar but with a paler belly and a white stripe on the nape.
Tree swallows are a deep blue on top and bright white on the belly, while violet-green swallows have iridescent green backs, a purple patch on the rump, and white bellies. The purple martin, a large swallow, has solid dark blue males and blue and gray females.
While the varied thrush is a winter visitor and the American robin hangs out year-round, one thrush arrives just in time for the breeding season. Listen for the melody of the Swainson’s thrush as it ascends the scale. Shaped like a robin but light brown with a white, brown-flecked belly, these elusive birds are more likely to be heard than seen.
One of the tiniest year-round residents, Anna’s hummingbird, has to now share space, flowers, and feeders with smaller rufous hummingbirds. Anna’s hummingbirds are green, though females are duller in color than males, which have an iridescent pink throat patch.
The male rufous is a bright rusty orange with a copper-colored throat patch. Females have a green back with rust-tinted sides, sometimes with a bit of orange about the throat.
To catch sight of a raptor, watch the sky for ospreys. While these birds may appear like bald eagles at a distance, extensive white patches on their underside set them apart. A closer look reveals a dark stripe across the osprey’s eye and cheek.
Other species, like Caspian terns, may be spotted on the beach. Often mistaken for gulls, they have narrow wings with a sharp bend in the middle, a black cap on their head and bright orange bill.
The much larger American white pelican is a newer beach resident, only spotted within the past few years locally. Brown pelicans, however, have been visiting for much longer.
There are other spring migrants, but these are some of the most common. Grab a pair of binoculars and head out to the forests, fields, wetlands, and waterways. See what warm-weather birds are out and about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.